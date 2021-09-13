Arabs Are Not Funny – Rich Mix

Thu, 16 Sep 2021 20:00 - 22:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£16.76) here.

After over almost two years of hibernation, four of the funniest Arabs in London are back on stage, in the flesh, funnier than ever before.

Widely regarded as one of the hottest comedy nights among the Arab community and beyond, Arabs are not funny! sees comedians with roots in the Arab world showcasing their talents and attempting to prove the naysayers wrong!

Line Up:

– Prince Abdi

British stand-up comedian Prince Abdi started his career as a primary school teacher, teaching in West Hampstead, Kilburn and Brixton.

In his spare time, he would deliver a number of stand-up comedy performances for free in a bid to establish his name in the comedy circuit.

Eventually, he was able to quit his job as a teacher and pursue comedy full-time. Since becoming a full-time comedian Prince has performed at some of the most established comedy venues in the UK. From Trafalgar Square and the Hackney Empire to the Edinburgh Festival, The Broadway Theatre and The Glee Club, Prince has had audiences in stitches up and down the country. Prince is also fortunate to entertain audiences on a global scale, having also delivered comedy shows worldwide.

He has performed amongst the likes of Reginald D.Hunter, Jack Whitehall and Stephen K.Amos. Prince has joined his comedy genius with other comedic talents, having toured a number of UK cities alongside Jeff Mirza, Nabil Abdul Rashid and Humza Arshad.

In 2013 Prince performed at the Cape Town Comedy Festival and the Laughter Factory comedy tour, giving him the opportunity to perform in both Dubai and Doha. 2015 was also a prominent year for Prince, performing at The Comedy Store in London as part of the Eid special comedy night.

He was also fortunate to release a short film, titled My First Fast. This film detailed Prince’s first fast when he was aged just seven and was accompanied by a number of other short films to form the British Muslim Comedy series. Prince has also made a name for himself on television. He has written TV sketches for channels such as the BBC, ITV and Comedy Central as well as appearing in them himself.

His TV credits include The World Stands Up, Laughter Shock, Stand Up Hero, Show Me The Funny, The Wall, Channel 4 Presents, The Jason Lewis Experience and Diary Of A Bad Man. Described as a confident and refreshing comedian it is without surprise that Prince’s upbeat and infectious personality is seen on stages worldwide. Able to make a real connection with an audience, Prince is the perfect choice as entertainment for a number of events. He has won a number of awards in recognition of his comedic talent, winning Your Comedy Star competition during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. With such original and hilarious content, Prince is really one

– Talal Karkouti

British-born, Syrian-bred Talal brings stand-up and music together in a gloriously furious and raucous way. Talal took to lockdown very well. You could say he’s been training all his life for it. But even he’s ready to get back on stage and bring all his songs, silliness and pent-up fury with him.

– Farah Sharp

Farah is an English-Egyptian comedian based in London. She has performed around the UK as well as in Sydney, Australia. Her stand-up is a mix of quirky opinions and anecdotes, often based around her upbringing or relationships and what she has (…or hasn’t!) learnt from them.

– Joe Haddad

A British – Palestinian actor and comedian. Joe has worked on stage and screen. His Stand- Up will take you on a journey of what life is like living in a Middle Eastern household in England.