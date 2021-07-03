Protecting Truth During Tension

Arabs Are Not Funny
Mideast Streets
comedy

Arabs Are Not Funny

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2021

Starts on Thu, 8 Jul 2021 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£11.37) here.

Arabs Are Not Funny is back on stage with Isabelle Farah MC, Talal Karkouti, Sezar Alkassab and Fatiha El-Ghorri

About this event

You might have thought that Arabs couldn’t get any funnier. Think again. After over a year of hibernation, four of the funniest Arabs in London are back on stage, in the flesh, funnier than ever before.

We cannot wait to bring ‘Arabs Are Not Funny’ to the cool people of Islington, live from The Old Queen’s Head, a Grade II listed building from the 1830s (why is that relevant? It just makes it cooler).

Talal Karkouti

British-born, Syrian-bred Talal brings stand-up and music together in a gloriously furious and raucous way. Talal took to lockdown very well. You could say he’s been training all his life for it. But even he’s ready to get back on stage and bring all his songs, silliness and pent-up fury with him.

Sezar Alkassab

Sezar is a Scottish comedian, whose family is from Iraq. His conversational comedy explores his heritage, managing cultural differences, misconceptions, gender politics, and more in a comedy act with silly stories, informed observations and provocative punchlines.

Isabelle Farah MC

A British-Lebanese comedian, writer, and actor. Isabelle was shortlisted for the Funny Women, 2Northdown, and Leicester Square new comedian awards in 2018/9 as well as appearing on CBS and the BBC in the UK. She’s gigged across the UK, as well as in Lisbon and New York. As an actress she’s worked in theatre all over the UK and in London’s West End.

Fatiha El- Ghorri

Underneath Fatiha’s colourful hijab is a mind full of cutting observations and engaging witticism of the life and times of a British Muslim woman. Fatiha smashes the Muslim stereotypes and challenges people to think about what they think they know about Islam, Muslims, Muslim women especially. She tackles some tough subjects like Islamophobia and dating by sharing her own experiences which are funny, thought-provoking and honest!

