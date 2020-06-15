Donate
Architects’ Stories from Aleppo

The Media Line Staff
06/15/2020

Date and time: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 2 to 3:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Live talk with an architectural photographer and architects from Aleppo, Syria trying to find the power to rebuild their city.

By screening short films made by participants, they will be sharing their stories and sending a message of human resilience about beauty and hope, for peace and reconstruction.

A special guest, Assoc. Prof. Salah Haj Ismail, joins from Ankara, Turkey. He is a former professor at Aleppo University. Salah will be chairing the talk, presenting a short study he published with title: “The rich Aleppo heritage of reconstruction: lessons of history for future recovery,” to raise the hopes of these young architects that the reconstruction will be done by them.

The participants:

  • Architects: Dania Alshelhawi and Raneem Muhammad join from Aleppo, Syria.
  • Architect: Dania Hamwi join from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architectural Photographer: Georges Moubayed join from Aleppo, Syria.

Hosted by Architect Muhammad Achour from Dublin, Ireland, the former teaching assistant at the school of architecture, Aleppo University. Director of Places of ARcture which is a group of Artists, Architects and Educators advocating for engaging art and architecture within the youth in local communities and refugees’ camps.

The event will be live streaming through the company YouTube Channel and managed by Pro Zoom live meeting room. Questions through YouTube comments will be answered during the Q&A session.

Please register your interest in attending by signing up for a FREE ticket. You can also register by contacting us at info@placesofarcture.com.

The YouTube link for the event will be published soon.

