Armenia – United Arab Emirates Ecosystems Meetup

Friday, November 18 · 1 - 2:30pm Armenia Time (UTC+4)

This is a joint initiative of the Entrepreneurship World Cup’s national organizers from Armenia and the United Arab Emirates. The primary intent is to initiate the dialogue between these two almost neighboring nations.

In this Zoom Webinar, the two EWC national winners of Armenia and the three national winners of UAE will pitch their startups. After the pitches, guest speakers from each side will briefly present the respective national startup ecosystems to identify potential collaboration opportunities.