“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Art Against Violence and Oppression

The Media Line Staff
03/25/2021

Starts on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 1:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Naila Al Atrash joins SFU CCMS to talk about how Syrian artists contributed to raising civic disobedience during the Uprising.

About this Event

Naila Al Atrash, from Damascus, Syria, is a stage director, actor and a professor of acting. She’s been closely engaged with Syria’s main theatre school “The Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts”, where she headed the acting department for many years and contributed to designing the curriculum. She’s actively involved in the theatre of the larger Middle East, having participated in or chaired many symposia and festivals as well as won a few major awards. She won the golden prize as an actress for a leading role in Qarthage Film Festival, Tunisia in 1986. Al Atrash has been invited to direct a number of plays and conducted workshops in acting and directing in several places in the Arab World, Europe, Africa and United States. Her involvement as a human rights activist in fighting for civil liberties and freedom almost rivals her theatre work and exposes her to a constant threat. Naila Al Atrash is currently a visiting professor in the NYU Drama department/Tisch.

She will join us to talk about how Syrian artists contributed to raising civic disobedience during the Uprising.

A Zoom link will be sent to all registered attendees before the event.

