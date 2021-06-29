Art Canteen in Conversation with Brahim El Mazned

Wed, 30 Jun 2021 18:00 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Aser El Saqqa talks to Brahim El Mazned, cultural entrepreneur and founding director of Visa for Music, Morocco.

Brahim El Mazned is founding director of Visa for Music, the first festival dedicated to singers and musicians from Africa and the Middle East, which takes place every year in November in Rabat (Morocco).

Since 2004, has also been the artistic director of Timitar Festival, an event mainly dedicated to promoting the Amazigh culture.

As a founder of the cultural enterprise, Anya, this tireless cultural entrepreneur has taken part in about a hundred conferences and has initiated dozens of artistic residencies in many countries and regions around the world.

After more than 20 years of active participation in the cultural sector, Brahim is considered today as an essential reference in the organisation of major artistic events and musical programming in Morocco and around the world.

Attentive to the most current productions, Brahim is also sensitive to the importance of preserving and enhancing Morocco’s musical heritage. His commitment to the traditional repertoire has been materialised by the publication of L’Anthologie de l’Aïta (a boxed set of 10 CDs and 2 booklets). It is the first work of its kind which is entirely dedicated to this important repertoire of the Moroccan music.