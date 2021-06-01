Defend Press Freedom

The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

Art, Politics, and US Sanctions on Iran
Mideast Streets
sanctions
Iran
United States
art
Politics

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2021

Wed, Jun 2, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us for a conversation with Leili Sreberny-Mohammadi and Talinn Grigor on the impact of sanctions on art and art-making in Iran.

About this event

What impact have sanctions had on Iran’s artists and world? Join us for a talk with Sreberny-Mohammadi who tracked two decades of art activity, charting sanctions alongside art exhibitions & other events across the art world of Iran & its diaspora to enumerate the consequences of sanctions on Iran’s visual arts. Professor Talinn Gregor will moderate the session.

Leili Sreberny-Mohammadi is a lecturer at the Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London. She holds a Ph.D. in Sociocultural Anthropology from New York University. Her research focuses on art worlds of Iran and the UAE.

Talinn Grigor is professor and chair of the Art History Program in the Department of Art and Art History at the University of California, Davis. Her research focuses on 19th- and 20th-century art and architectural histories through the framework of postcolonial and critical theories, grounded in Iran and Parsi India. Her books include Building Iran: Modernism, Architecture, and National Heritage under the Pahlavi Monarchs (2009); Contemporary Iranian Art: From the Street to the Studio (2014); and The Persian Revival: The Imperialism of the Copy in Iranian and Parsi Architecture (Penn State Univ. Press, coming out 8 July 2021).

