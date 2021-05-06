Defend Press Freedom

Artist Talk with Palestinian Calligrapher, Nawaf Soliman
Mideast Streets
calligraphy
Arabic
Palestine

Artist Talk with Palestinian Calligrapher, Nawaf Soliman

The Media Line Staff
05/06/2021

Fri, May 7, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-$12.24) here.

Artist talk with Nawaf Soliman, the artist whose work is displayed in MPP’s new exhibit: “Cities in the Heart: Names and Numbers”

About this Event

Cities in the heart is a personal and emotional calligraphy exhibition by Nawaf Soliman that introduces Palestinian cities in an artistic and creative way, allowing visitors to explore Palestine through its cities, his feelings of nostalgia, and a longing for home. In each piece, Soliman uses several types of calligraphy including Thuluth script, SpongePen (which he invented), Diwani, Kufi, Persian Nasta’liq, Andalusian script, that have been modified to fit his interpretation of the history of these cities.

Join us for this conversation with Nawaf Soliman. We will talk about Palestinian identity, displacement and the longing for home, and calligraphy.

The Origins of Arabic Calligraphy: Arabic Calligraphy was developed by the 6th century CE and is one of the world’s oldest art forms. Originally developed to transcribe the Quran to aid in the expansion of religion and shifted to make way into new fields of art, architecture, education, and craftmanship.

Beginning with the Kufic script, known for its geometrical form utilizing straight lines and angles, different regions in the Arab world began adding their own flair, with pronounced curves and free-flowing movements that carry the viewer’s eyes across the page. Now, with more than 14 centuries of development, there are countless calligraphy styles that continue to morph, blend, and transform as calligraphy artists continue to experiment and bend the rules of traditional calligraphy.

No two pieces of Arabic calligraphy are the same, it is an ever-evolving art form that will always give life to new techniques, as evidenced by Nawaf Soliman’s invention of the SpongePen style. Although these new forms continue to emerge, they remain rooted to the rules of proportionality and rhythmic flow, linking these artworks through time. Just as memory is created in the present to tell the story of the past, Arabic calligraphy forms are created to tell the dynamic story of the Arab diaspora.

Join us for this conversation with Nawaf Soliman. We will talk about Palestinian displacement, identity, and calligraphy!

