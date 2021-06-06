Artist Talk with Tatreez & Tea

Wed, Jun 9, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join Wafa Ghnaim, MPP’s new Artist in Residence, to discuss Palestinian embroidery and what her goals are for her time at MPP

We are honored to officially announce our new Artist in Residence, Wafa Ghnaim of Tatreez & Too.

As part of the Artist in Residence program at the Museum, Wafa will be developing our programs that are aimed at the preservation of Palestinian embroidery in our greater mission to present the Palestinian experience with Washington, DC and the world. During her residency, Wafa will be offering talks and tours exclusive to MPP donors and visitors, furthering her research for her second book, and developing the embroidery collections of the Museum.

Wafa is an artist, author and educator (as well as lifelong student) of Palestinian embroidery, and has invested her life’s work in preserving Palestinian embroidery in the United States and in the diaspora. Wafa learned embroidery from her mother, award-winning artist and educator Feryal Abbasi-Ghnaim, at two years old. She began Tatreez & Tea in 2016, to preserve the skills and history of the art form in the diaspora, and she began teaching embroidery in 2017.

Wafa Ghnaim will be the second Artist in Residence at MPP. Our former Artist in Residence, Ahmed Hmeedat produced our first-ever temporary exhibition at the museum – Reimagining the Future.

Learn more about Wafa's work at her upcoming talk on June 9th at 1pm EST, where she will discuss her goals at the Museum during her residency.

