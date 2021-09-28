Arts Canteen 10th Anniversary Party

Sat, 2 Oct 2021 20:00 - 23:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

As seen on an iconic Boiler Room set! Hadi Zeidan live performance features classic Arabic compositions, synths and oriental percussion.

About this event

The community has always been at the very heart of Arts Canteen, so it’s only right to use our anniversary to celebrate you!

We are so grateful to everyone who has helped shape the character of Arts Canteen through working with us and told their stories or staged wonderful events.

Come along with your loved ones and embark on a musical dancing journey. It’s going to be an absolute smasher with Arabic beats that will get you on your feet all night long.

Hope you can make it and we are looking forward to seeing you all

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT?

✔ Rich Mix dance floor ✔ Amazing venue ✔ Perfect dance floor ✔ Great air-conditioning

Licenced bar

ENTRY £12 (online)

At the door (Box Office): £15 (cash or card)

_____________

OUR SPECIAL GUEST ✨

Hadi Zeidan is a musician/composer and DJ working mostly with analog synthesizers, drum machines & guitars.

His work reflects on the notions of musical cosmopolitanism, alternative genre & identity.

Zeidan has performed internationally and has composed music for film, dance and art performances for several independent directors including Nancy Naous, Ghina Daou and Elie Razzouk.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon.

Lives and works in Paris.

Links :

____________________

COVID RULES

Please stay home if you have any flue-like symptoms or feeling unwell.

Please take 5 minutes to take a free lateral flow test at home before coming to the party. You can order it online from gov.uk or get it in any pharmacy free of charge.

This is to protect our community, as we all love to dance in good health and energy

