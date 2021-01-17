This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Arts Canteen in Conversation with Rania Elias
Jerusalem
Culture
Culture
Human Rights
Palestine
art

Arts Canteen in Conversation with Rania Elias

The Media Line Staff
01/17/2021

Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 5 to 6 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

On the seventh episode of Arts Canteen in Conversation, Aser El Saqqa talks to Rania Elias, director of the Yabous Cultural Centre in Jerusalem.

Rania has been a prominent speaker at various international and local conferences and meetings that dealt with cultural and human rights issues in Palestine. She was a leading figure behind the renovation of Cinema Al-Quds, as it was transformed into the largest and most important cultural center in Jerusalem. This was accomplished despite the obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation on Palestinian organizations working in Jerusalem.

Yabous was established in 1995 when a number of artists and culture enthusiasts and entrepreneurs from Jerusalem decided to create a body to adopt the development and patronage of performing arts in Jerusalem. Since its inception, Yabous has also contributed to reviving the cultural life in Jerusalem and in giving the city the ambiance that reflects its Arab historical, religious, political and cultural importance.

Arts Canteen in Conversation is a series with a simple mission: to bring inspiring stories, in-depth conversations and insights from the greatest cultural figures in our community into life.

