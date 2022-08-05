Ashdod: the Citadel by the Sea

Sun, Aug 7, 2022 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Situated in the southern part of the city on a ridge of sand dunes along Ashdod’s seafront, this fortress is known form as early as the beginning of the Arab period (640-1099 AD). It is called “Kal’at-al-Mina” or The Port Citadel. During the Byzantine era, the citadel served as a defense point against attacks by sea. Archaeological digs at the site have uncovered towers, ovens used for cooking and baking, rooms and the remains of a moat that surrounded the citadel. I’m taking a walk in the fortress and along the beach of the Mediterranean to share some history and enjoy the sweeping views.