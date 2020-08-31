Assyria and the King of the World

Date and time: Every Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to January 12, 2021, 7 to 8 pm UK Time (British Summer Time UTC+1 until October 20; Greenwich Mean Time UTC+0 from October 27)

What was it like to be the king of the world 3,000 years ago? Join us on this virtual gallery walk to learn more about the Assyrians.

What’s this online tour about?

The Assyrians with their heartland in northern Mesopotamia, once dominated the middle east and created the first proper empire which provided a framework for the later empires of Rome and Persia.

One of the Assyrian kings, Ashurnasirpal II, controlled an empire that stretched from modern Turkey to Arabia, Egypt to Iran. He controlled the people, made laws, managed the religion, he was also a warrior king, leading his armoured battering rams in to enemy walls and his troops across rivers in sophisticated amphibious assaults.

And then he’d relax in an expansive palace of colourful friezes guarded by supernatural creatures. (He also fought lions in a his spare time.)

Join us on this virtual tour of the British Museum’s Assyrian gallery of Ashurnasirpal given by an ex-British Museum guide. We’ll be using walk-through images of the gallery to really bring it to life.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who’s the tour guide?

Loona Hazarika of Let’s Discover London was trained by the British Museum to give the official tours of the Japanese and Assyrian galleries from 2006 to 2010. He has guided hundreds of people around his birthplace London and has appeared on the TV series Urban Secrets and BBC TV’s Hairy Builder. He holds an MA degree from the University of Cambridge.

