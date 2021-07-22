Assyrian Circles Season 6: Special Guest Robert Dekelaita

Sat, Jul 24, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

A global network of Assyrians speaking together digitally, learning our beautiful dialects and keeping our ancient language alive

About this event

Join our circle with a special guest, Rabi Robert Dekelaita. This will be a safe space to discuss his current work and his story.

You are encouraged to come to the circle to participate or listen. You can see his history lessons with the Assyrian Cultural Foundation on YouTube.

All dialects and fluency levels are welcome. Further agenda details will be shared.

Circle Lead: Diana Atureta

The guest will speak Eastern Assyrian (Swadaya // Standard) and translate to English. The Circle Lead will speak modern standard Assyrian (lishana daraya mkhaida) and translate to English. You are encouraged to do the same, to express yourself in Assyrian as much as possible. Use English when you don’t know how to say it in Assyrian and we’ll help you translate.

About Robert DeKelaita:

Robert studied political science and philosophy at the University of Illinois, where he obtained his BA. He then earned his MA from the University of Chicago, where he completed his thesis on the origins and history of Assyrian nationalism. In 1994, he earned his J.D. from Loyola University of Chicago’s School of Law and practiced law for over two decades, representing thousands of clients. Robert has been researching and writing on various aspects of Assyrian history for over 40 years and has visited the Middle East numerous times. Along with a number of Assyrian students, Robert was the founder of the Ashurbanipal Library, which is located at the Assyrian Cultural Foundation. Robert has written a number of academic and popular articles, among them On the Road to Nineveh, A Brief History of Assyrian Nationalism 1892-1990. He was also publisher and editor of Nabu Quarterly, which he produced while attending law school. Robert is currently working on publishing a book on Assyrian history.

Source: https://www.auaf.us/events/assyrian-history-class-2020/

What is Assyrian Circles?

A safe space to build (and maintain) your conversational ability in Assyrian in a variety of dialects, based on the diversity of participants who join us

See what people say about their experience at the bottom of the Assyrian Circles website.

Who’s it for?

You can join regardless of your experience level (beginners, intermediate, and fluent speakers will all find value in the experience) — more details are shared once you register for a circle. All dialects are welcome.

Timings are in Eastern Time (Toronto timezone), please check how this translates into your timezone

Only 25 free tickets available per circle, sign-up to reserve your spot. You will get more info once you register for a meet-up time. For support or help with questions, please direct message Diana Atureta on IG or email at assyriancircles@gmail.com.

THIS IS ASSYRIA AROUND THE WORLD!

