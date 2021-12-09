This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

At the Mercy of the Sands and Winds – 16 Days of Gender Violence Activism
Mideast Streets
violence against women
Gender
Algeria

At the Mercy of the Sands and Winds – 16 Days of Gender Violence Activism

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2021

Thu, Dec 9, 2021 9:00 PM - Fri, Dec 10, 2021 6:00 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Location: Villa Abdullatif, Rue Du Dr Laveran, Algiers, Algiers Province, Algeria

View Map

Ephemeral Artwork on Gender-Based Violence – 16 Days of Activism

The 16 days of activism campaign against violence against women is celebrated around the world from November 25 to December 10 of each year and revolves around awareness and information days in order to publicize the cause and raise awareness. on a large scale, as well as to raise awareness of the various acts of gender-based violence.

Thus, on December 9, the UNHCR and UNFPA are offering an ephemeral artistic journey through artistic immersion and awareness-raising stations with an exhibition of photos implicitly evoking the reality of women who have experienced violence, a soundtrack/voice-over of testimonies. of women refugees and asylum seekers having been exposed to various forms of violence, a station collecting letters of testimony as well as the screening of a short film produced by UNFPA on the occasion of the 16 days of activism.

The images in the photo exhibit were selected from those from the refugees media platform, a UNHCR visual directory online. The exhibition will take place in a place conducive to such an activity such as Dar Abdellatif, a Moorish house with intimate aspects and which could provide the creative space conducive to the artistic stations on offer. A musical closing animated by our HCR musicians will be offered to you.

