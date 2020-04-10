Atara Live from the Living Room

Date and time: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 11:30 am to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time | 2:30 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time | 9:30 pm Israel Daylight Time

Register here.

Observant female performers from communities across the world representing a range of talent in the arts

Chol Hamoed Pesach 5780 / 2020 Inaugural Online Concert

Join ATARA: The Association for Torah & the Arts as it migrates online!

ZOOM ID – 234 928 660 / Password: 906435

Or join through via direct link HERE.

*Live viewers limited to 500, but a recording will be available after the show.*

Featuring performers from the US, Canada and Israel!

Cellist Laura Melnicoff live from Upstate NY

Cellist Andrea Grinberg live from Baltimore MD

Pianist Rivka Nahari live from Brooklyn NY

Singer-songwriter Shaindel Antelis live from Far Rockaway NY

Singer-songwriter Tanya Guterson live from Israel

Performance artist Jessica Schechter live from NY, NY

Dancer Elisheva Raichman live from Houston TX

And more! WITH MC Leah Basset LIVE FROM Toronto!

ATARA Zoom Sponsored By PENINA BATSHEVA POPACK

In honor of her granddaughter MARIAM ZOHARA

Since 2007, ATARA has brought together Torah observant women in the arts for performances, training workshops, networking, and community building to encourage creative and artistic expression according to Torah values.

We operate via donations – if you wish to support our work, please donate as moves you in the ticket link! – THANK YOU SO MUCH in advance for your kindness!

Visit us online at www.artsandtorah.org or on Facebook.