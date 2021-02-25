Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Atlanta Jewish History Talks: The Life of Jewish Politician: Morris Abram
Mideast Streets

Atlanta Jewish History Talks: The Life of Jewish Politician: Morris Abram

The Media Line Staff
02/25/2021

Thu, Feb 25, 2021 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Atlanta Jewish History Talks (Winter 2021)

The Life of Jewish Politician Morris Abram

THURSDAY Feb 25th | 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Join biographer David Lowe as he discusses the life and career of one of Atlanta’s most prominent and trailblazing Jewish politicians, Morris Abram. The class will be moderated by Dr. Catherine Lewis, Assistant Vice President of Museums, Archives & Rare Books; Director of the Museum of History and Holocaust Education; and Professor of History at Kennesaw State University.

BIOGRAPHY

David E. Lowe is the author of Touched with Fire, the biography of the late civil rights lawyer Morris Abram. The book won the National Jewish Book Award for best biography of 2019. Lowe retired in 2016 from his position as Vice President for Government Relations and Public Affairs at the bipartisan National Endowment for Democracy, which he joined in 1989. During the 1980s, he worked in the Civil Rights Division of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), where he authored studies of domestic and international extremism and served as an expert source for the national news media and for law enforcement.

Dr. Lewis is Assistant Vice President of Museums, Archives & Rare Books; Director of the Museum of History and Holocaust Education; and Professor of History at Kennesaw State University. She is the author, co-editor, or co-author of thirteen books and has curated more than 40 exhibits for organizations around the nation including the Atlanta History Center, the Breman Museum, Delta Air Lines, Augusta National Golf Club, and the United Way. Dr. Lewis’s research interests are varied and include World War II and the Holocaust, Jewish history, public history, sport history, African-American history, women’s history, and museum studies.

