Author/Ambassador Michael Oren

Sun, Dec 6, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM EST

A former Israeli ambassador to the United States, author Michael Oren will discuss the stories behind his poems, plays, and novels.

Though best known for his role as Israel’s ambassador to the United States, as a prize-winning historian, and his political analysis in the media, Michael Oren has long been a writer of poems, plays, and novels. The Night Archer, his third work of fiction, presents more than fifty original short stories, each of them completely unique. Mystery and murder stories, history and romance, faith and family, comedy and war—all are contained in this gripping and critically acclaimed work. For readers looking for a different kind of literary experience, and a fascinating break from COVID boredom, The Night Archer is the perfect book.

Michael Oren will reveal the stories behind these stories. He will explain why, for him, writing fiction is a declaration of freedom, and why short story writing is an assertion of Jewish freedom. The Night Archer is more than just a collection of stories, but an affirmation of identity, a way in which the author’s experiences as a diplomat, soldier, politician, and family man translate into tales that are both riveting and meaningful.

As a statesman, historian, and parliamentarian, Ambassador Michael Oren has devoted his life to serving Israel and the Jewish people around the world. As a Member of Knesset and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, he interacted with foreign leaders and defended Israel in the media. He spearheaded efforts to strengthen Israel-Diaspora relations, to develop the Golan Heights, and to fight BDS. As Chairman of a classified subcommittee, he dealt with some of Israel’s most sensitive security issues. Prior to that, Oren served as Israel’s ambassador to the United States. He was instrumental in obtaining US defense aid, especially for the Iron Dome system, and American loan guarantees for Israel’s economy. He built bridges with diverse communities across the nation, wrote dozens of op-eds and conducted hundreds of media interviews, fortifying the U.S.-Israel alliance.

A graduate of Princeton and Columbia, Dr. Oren was a visiting professor at Harvard, Yale, and Georgetown. His last three books – Six Days of War, Power, Faith, and Fantasy, and Ally: My Journal Across the American-Israel Divide – were all New York Times bestsellers. Currently, he is writing a book about Israel’s War of Independence.

Raised in New Jersey, Michael Oren made aliya in the 1970s, was an emissary to Jewish refuseniks in the Soviet Union and won two gold medals in the Maccabiah Games. In the Israel Defense Forces, he served as a Lone Soldier in the paratroopers and as an IDF Spokesman, participating in several wars and reaching the rank of major. He established the Lone Soldier caucus in the Knesset. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential Jews worldwide.

Michael is the father of three and grandfather of five and lives in Jaffa.