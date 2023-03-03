Author Muhammad Hamid Zaman reads and discusses his work (ASL)

Sat, March 11, 2023, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

(With an ASL Translator)

Muhammad Hamid Zaman is Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Boston University. A major research theme in his lab focuses on developing solutions to improve access to quality care in low income settings, including in refugee settlements.

In addition to over 130 peer-reviewed research articles, he has also authored two books for broad audiences. His first book, Bitter Pills (Oxford University Press, 2018), looks at the global challenge of substandard and counterfeit drugs. His second book Biography of Resistance (Harper Collins, 2020), is focused on global antimicrobial resistance. It is a story of science and evolution that looks to history, culture, attitudes, our own individual choices and collective human behavior in creating one of the biggest public health challenges of our time.

Professor Zaman has also developed research and education programs focusing on refugee health at Boston University. He co-founded the university wide initiative on forced displacement in collaboration with academic, public and private sector partners in Lebanon, Uganda and Colombia.

Professor Zaman has written extensively on innovation, refugee and global health in newspapers around the world. His newspaper columns have appeared in over 30 countries and have been translated into eight languages. He has won numerous awards for his teaching and research, the most recent being Guggenheim Fellowship (2020) for his work on antibiotic resistance in refugee camps.