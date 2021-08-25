Protecting Truth During Tension

Author Talk: Coming to Terms With America
Mideast Streets
American Jews
Jewish Diaspora
Book
Author

Author Talk: Coming to Terms With America

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2021

Thu, Aug 26, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($18) here.

Jonathan Sarna returns to mark the release of his new book, gathering four decades of research into the lives of American Jewry.

About this event

Note: This is a 60-minute course running on Thursday, 8/26/2021 @ 2pm-3:00pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Prof. Jonathan Sarna returns to AJU, marking the upcoming release of Coming to Terms with America: Essays on Jewish History, Religion and Culture. Join him as he explores how Jews endeavor to be both Jewish and American at once, from the American Revolution to today.

This collection of essays investigates the many facets of the Jewish-American encounter—what Jews have borrowed from their surroundings, what they have resisted, what they have synthesized, and what they have subverted. Originally written over the span of forty years, many of these essays are considered classics in the field, and several remain fixtures of American Jewish history syllabi. Together, these essays—newly updated for this volume—cull the finest thinking of one of American Jewry’s finest historians.

To purchase the book, please click here.

Apply code 6SARNA40 for 40% discount at checkout.

