Author Your Life Masterclass Alexandria

Date and time: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm Egypt Standard Time (UTC+2)

A free online training series that will help you start a new chapter of your life

The Problem

As you look back over your life so far, you recognize you are capable of something better.

You’re not unhappy, but you don’t feel you’re as happy as you could be.

Work is okay, but you want to do something that brings you a real sense of purpose.

You have people you are close to, but you don’t have the level of connection you really desire.

You feel you’re at a crossroads in life.

You know if you don’t take a new direction now, then you’re going to get stuck on the path you’re on.

You’re ready for a fresh start.

The Dream

A new chapter of your life is just waiting to be written.

You want to wake up in the morning with excitement for the day ahead.

You want to feel that sense of achievement that comes from improving day after day.

This Happiness can be developed.

You want to have work projects you can’t wait to start and that you lose yourself in for hours.

You want to kick your feet up at the end of the day with that sense of deep satisfaction that your efforts have made a difference in the lives of others.

This Purpose can be discovered.

You want to be surrounded by like-minded people who pat you on the back and cheer you on.

You want to feel that you truly belong in that company and that you can express who you really are with confidence.

This Connection can be deepened.

A new chapter of your life is waiting to be written.

Time for Action

But it won’t write itself.

If you don’t start a new chapter, then you are doomed to repeat your previous ones.

To look in the mirror and say “Is this it? Is this all I can be?”

To spin your wheels at work, staring into space and daydreaming of what you could be doing.

To sit with people flashing the mask of happiness, but knowing behind the mask there is something missing.

What will be worse is you’ll see someone else make the change you desire.

You’ll see someone commit to a healthier lifestyle and see how much more energy and joy they have.

You’ll see someone take the leap, and transition into the career or business they always talked about.

You’ll see someone who suddenly attracts interesting people to them like a magnet.

Instead of finding yourself saying “Why them?” start saying “Why not me?”

There’s no reason you can’t change.

It’s not much to ask for yourself to be happier, have more purpose or feel more connected in your life.

It’s not as hard as you would think, but it will take more effort than you’re putting in now. Otherwise, you would have got there by now, wouldn’t you?

The Solution

In this masterclass, you will learn how to apply that effort.

After experiencing a year of depression, I wanted to learn how to be happy.

I spent five years studying psychology at university to learn how to do so, and in the process banished the demon of depression.

When I was young, I was fascinated with stories and when I grew up I wanted to be an author.

This year I will be publishing my fifth book, with my previous two hitting #1 in their categories on Amazon.

At age 5 my parents divorced, and I promised that my marriage as an adult would never go through the same strife and pain.

I’ve now spent five years with my amazing wife.

These years of study, experience and success will be distilled for you in this masterclass series.

Day 1: Become the Author

On Day 1 you will learn how to take creative command over your life story.

You will learn a target setting system so that you can map out the exact journey the new chapter of your life will take.

Day 2: Discover the Hero

On Day 2 you will unlock the person you are capable of being.

You will learn three simple practices to reprogram your brain so that you can develop enhanced and sustained happiness.

Day 3: Accomplish the Quest

On Day 3 you will find out what mission you are capable of undertaking.

You will learn three practices so that you can discover what your purpose in life is.

Day 4: Impact the Characters

On Day 4 you will the realize the difference you are capable of making to the lives of others.

You will learn how to master the three components of all interactions so that you can feel more confident and connected in your relationships.

Day 5: Start a New Chapter

On Day 5 you will learn how to kickstart the next chapter of your life story.

You will learn the three principles of continuous growth so that you can continue to grow and develop after the masterclass series.

After this masterclass, you will be ready to take your life in a new and exciting direction.

It doesn’t matter where you are starting from, because every day we wake up with a blank page.

We wake up with a story that is not yet written.

You get to decide what gets written on that page.

Whatever that starting point, you will find a new direction through this masterclass series.

Happiness, Purpose and Connection are waiting for you.

It’s time to Author Your Life.

FAQs

Is this definitely an online event? Because the event has a physical location?

Yes this is entirely online. The physical location allows people in your city (such as you!) to find the event as it shows up as being geographically close to them.

Where can I access the masterclass?

The masterclass will be streamed live on my Facebook Page. You will be sent the link within 24hr of the masterclass beginning, and you will be sent daily links to ensure you don’t miss any of the sessions.

The event repeats each month, do I need to attend on a monthly basis?

No. The same series is repeated every month. You only need to attend one event.