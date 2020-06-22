Awaken Your Magic

Date and time: Monday, June 22, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£11-£111) here.

Join us for an evening of healing, confidence + mindset empowerment. All donations go to supporting relief for Yemen Humanitarian Crisis.

Amy Rushworth & Laura Phelan have joined together to bring you a deep-dive online workshop. All ticket donations will go toward supporting the relief movement for Yemen, which is undergoing one of the worst humanitarian crises in history.

We are diving into…

Staying empowered during uncertain times

Strengthening deep body love + body confidence

How to protect your energy + stay mentally grounded

How to move from scarcity to abundance

Spiritual practices for navigating big, scary changes

PLUS, we will also be facilitating:

Mini breathwork + meditation

Q+A

If you can’t attend LIVE, we will send you the replay.

Amy is a transformation & healing mentor and spiritual coach, helping women to confidently claim a life of wild dreams, deep love + sexy abundance. Laura Phelan is a renowned body image expert, eating disorder recovery specialist, speaker and founder of Phelan Well.