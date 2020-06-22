Donate
Awaken Your Magic

The Media Line Staff
06/22/2020

Date and time: Monday, June 22, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£11-£111) here.

Join us for an evening of healing, confidence + mindset empowerment. All donations go to supporting relief for Yemen Humanitarian Crisis.

Amy Rushworth & Laura Phelan have joined together to bring you a deep-dive online workshop. All ticket donations will go toward supporting the relief movement for Yemen, which is undergoing one of the worst humanitarian crises in history.

We are diving into…

  • Staying empowered during uncertain times
  • Strengthening deep body love + body confidence
  • How to protect your energy + stay mentally grounded
  • How to move from scarcity to abundance
  • Spiritual practices for navigating big, scary changes

PLUS, we will also be facilitating:

  • Mini breathwork + meditation
  • Q+A

If you can’t attend LIVE, we will send you the replay.

Amy is a transformation & healing mentor and spiritual coach, helping women to confidently claim a life of wild dreams, deep love + sexy abundance. Laura Phelan is a renowned body image expert, eating disorder recovery specialist, speaker and founder of Phelan Well.

