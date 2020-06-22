Awaken Your Magic
Date and time: Monday, June 22, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Tickets (£11-£111) here.
Join us for an evening of healing, confidence + mindset empowerment. All donations go to supporting relief for Yemen Humanitarian Crisis.
Amy Rushworth & Laura Phelan have joined together to bring you a deep-dive online workshop. All ticket donations will go toward supporting the relief movement for Yemen, which is undergoing one of the worst humanitarian crises in history.
We are diving into…
- Staying empowered during uncertain times
- Strengthening deep body love + body confidence
- How to protect your energy + stay mentally grounded
- How to move from scarcity to abundance
- Spiritual practices for navigating big, scary changes
PLUS, we will also be facilitating:
- Mini breathwork + meditation
- Q+A
If you can’t attend LIVE, we will send you the replay.
Amy is a transformation & healing mentor and spiritual coach, helping women to confidently claim a life of wild dreams, deep love + sexy abundance. Laura Phelan is a renowned body image expert, eating disorder recovery specialist, speaker and founder of Phelan Well.