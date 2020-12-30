This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
AWFF – C Section (12/30) -2021 Golden Globe Submission from Lebanon
Mideast Streets
Film
Lebanon

AWFF – C Section (12/30) -2021 Golden Globe Submission from Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
12/30/2020

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 12 midnight to 11:59 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($6) here.

AWFF is proud to present its official selection of 2021 Asian Oscar and Golden Globe submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language respectively. The Festival aims to promote all films through AWFF online screenings, panels, events and social media platforms, in order to assist the filmmakers in their campaign for award success.

C Section (Lebanon)

This Eventbrite link is for the 1st screening of the film.

2nd screening of the film on January 7, 2021: https://awff-c-section-2.eventbrite.com

Date: December 30, 2020

Time: Once you get your ticket, you can watch it anytime you want during this time frame.

Where: Asiania

Note: The screening is for US only

*Once you get your tickets, you’ll receive your tickets in your inbox sent from both Eventbrite and AiKhun Entertainment. Please check your inbox for those emails. Your unique screening link will be sent to you.

Join us for the Q&A with the Producers (Link TBD)

  • Genre: Social Comedy Drama
  • Duration: 98 minutes
  • Director: David Orian
  • Language(s): Lebanese
  • Subtitles: English
  • Producer: Sam Lahoud, Isaac Fahed
  • Screenwriter: Isaac Fahed, Doris Saba
  • Cinematographer: Hasan Salame
  • Editor: Youssef Salame
  • Sound: Mouhab Chanesaz, Elia Haddad
  • Principal Cast: Ammar Shalak, Gabriel Yammine, Pamela El Kik, Rola Beksmati, Shady Haddad, Takla Chamoun, Nicolas Daniel, Ramy Atallah

Synopsis:

Centered on two couples from extremely different social & financial background, unwillingly meet in the same hospital’s maternity room after delivery, where the rising actions goes completely out of control and unpredictably thrilling second by second.

_____

About Creators Connect:

Creators Connect is a creative space that provides educational and coaching services, production support, and networking opportunities. It is a home for creatives to connect with one another, cultivate skills and talent, collaborate on projects, and create content and productions.

https://www.creatorsconnect.org/

_____

About Asian World Film Festival:

The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens international films from Asia submitted for the Academy Awards® and Golden Globes®

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), now in its fifth year, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of Filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India. This festival is unique in its concept as it predominantly screens films from countries within the Asian Continent that have been submitted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and to the Golden Globes for Best Foreign Language Film.

www.asianworldfilmfest.org

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.