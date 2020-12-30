AWFF – C Section (12/30) -2021 Golden Globe Submission from Lebanon

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 12 midnight to 11:59 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

AWFF is proud to present its official selection of 2021 Asian Oscar and Golden Globe submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language respectively. The Festival aims to promote all films through AWFF online screenings, panels, events and social media platforms, in order to assist the filmmakers in their campaign for award success.

C Section (Lebanon)

Genre: Social Comedy Drama

Duration: 98 minutes

Director: David Orian

Language(s): Lebanese

Subtitles: English

Producer: Sam Lahoud, Isaac Fahed

Screenwriter: Isaac Fahed, Doris Saba

Cinematographer: Hasan Salame

Editor: Youssef Salame

Sound: Mouhab Chanesaz, Elia Haddad

Principal Cast: Ammar Shalak, Gabriel Yammine, Pamela El Kik, Rola Beksmati, Shady Haddad, Takla Chamoun, Nicolas Daniel, Ramy Atallah

Synopsis:

Centered on two couples from extremely different social & financial background, unwillingly meet in the same hospital’s maternity room after delivery, where the rising actions goes completely out of control and unpredictably thrilling second by second.

About Asian World Film Festival:

The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens international films from Asia submitted for the Academy Awards® and Golden Globes®

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), now in its fifth year, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of Filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India. This festival is unique in its concept as it predominantly screens films from countries within the Asian Continent that have been submitted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and to the Golden Globes for Best Foreign Language Film.

www.asianworldfilmfest.org