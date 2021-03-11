AWFF – Circus of Life (3/13) – Official Competition
Sat, Mar 13, 2021, 12 midnight to 11:59 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)
Tickets ($6) here.
The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) is proud to announce 14 films in Official Competition to be spotlighted at the virtual festival taking place March 10 – 15, 2021. All films are Asian Oscar® and/or Golden Globe® submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture Foreign Language, respectively.
CHANGES ARE HAPPENING AROUND THE WORLD
BUT ONE THING REMAINS CONSISTENT
THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL CONTINUES TO CHAMPION, RECOGNIZE AND UNITE THROUGH CINEMA
WE ARE YOUR WINDOW TO ASIAN WORLD CINEMA
Circus of Life (Pakistan)
– 2021 Oscar Submission from Pakistan
Date: March 13, 2021
Time: Once you get your ticket, you can watch it anytime you want during this time frame.
Where: Asiania
Note: The screening is for US only. Please use laptops or computers for the best viewing quality.
*Once you get your tickets, you’ll receive your tickets in your inbox sent from both Eventbrite and AiKhun Entertainment. Please check your inbox for those emails. Your unique screening link will be sent to you.
- Genre: Drama
- Duration: 138 minutes
- Director: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat
- Language(s): Urdu, Punjabi
- Subtitles: English
- Producer: Kanwal Khoosat
- Screenwriter: Nirmal Bano
- Editor: Nadeem Abbas, Nirmal Bano, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat
- Principal Cast: Arif Hassan, Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleman
Synopsis:
As Rahat, a good enough Muslim, prepares to sing a hymn at the annual celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday in Lahore, Pakistan, a trivial exposé from his private life becomes an internet sensation, bringing into question his piety, respect & sexuality – turning his life into a public circus.
____
About Asian World Film Festival:
The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens international films from Asia submitted for the Academy Awards® and Golden Globes®
The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), now in its fifth year, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of Filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India. This festival is unique in its concept as it predominantly screens films from countries within the Asian Continent that have been submitted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and to the Golden Globes for Best Foreign Language Film.