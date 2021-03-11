Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
AWFF – Circus of Life (3/13) – Official Competition
Mideast Streets
film festival
Pakistan
Film

AWFF – Circus of Life (3/13) – Official Competition

The Media Line Staff
03/11/2021

Sat, Mar 13, 2021, 12 midnight  to 11:59 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($6) here.

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) is proud to announce 14 films in Official Competition to be spotlighted at the virtual festival taking place March 10 – 15, 2021. All films are Asian Oscar® and/or Golden Globe® submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture Foreign Language, respectively.

CHANGES ARE HAPPENING AROUND THE WORLD

BUT ONE THING REMAINS CONSISTENT

THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL CONTINUES TO CHAMPION, RECOGNIZE AND UNITE THROUGH CINEMA

WE ARE YOUR WINDOW TO ASIAN WORLD CINEMA

Circus of Life (Pakistan)

– 2021 Oscar Submission from Pakistan

Date: March 13, 2021

Time: Once you get your ticket, you can watch it anytime you want during this time frame.

Where: Asiania

Note: The screening is for US only. Please use laptops or computers for the best viewing quality.

*Once you get your tickets, you’ll receive your tickets in your inbox sent from both Eventbrite and AiKhun Entertainment. Please check your inbox for those emails. Your unique screening link will be sent to you.

  • Genre: Drama
  • Duration: 138 minutes
  • Director: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat
  • Language(s): Urdu, Punjabi
  • Subtitles: English
  • Producer: Kanwal Khoosat
  • Screenwriter: Nirmal Bano
  • Editor: Nadeem Abbas, Nirmal Bano, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat
  • Principal Cast: Arif Hassan, Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleman

Synopsis:

As Rahat, a good enough Muslim, prepares to sing a hymn at the annual celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday in Lahore, Pakistan, a trivial exposé from his private life becomes an internet sensation, bringing into question his piety, respect & sexuality – turning his life into a public circus.

____

About Asian World Film Festival:

The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens international films from Asia submitted for the Academy Awards® and Golden Globes®

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), now in its fifth year, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of Filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India. This festival is unique in its concept as it predominantly screens films from countries within the Asian Continent that have been submitted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and to the Golden Globes for Best Foreign Language Film.

www.asianworldfilmfest.org

Did you know we're celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region's land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
