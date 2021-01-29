AWFF – Miracle in Cell No.7 (1/29) -2021 Oscar Submission from Turkey

Fri, Jan 29, 2021, 12 midnight to 11:59 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

AWFF is proud to present its official selection of 2021 Asian Oscar and Golden Globe submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language respectively. The Festival aims to promote all films through AWFF online screenings, panels, events and social media platforms, in order to assist the filmmakers in their campaign for award success.

Miracle in Cell No.7 (Turkey)

Date: January 29, 2021

Genre: Drama

Duration: 127 minutes

Director: MEHMET ADA ÖZTEKİN

Language(s): Turkish

Subtitles: English

Producer: LANISTAR MEDIA AND MOTION CONTENT GROUP

Screenwriter: KUBILAY TAT

Cinematographer: TORBEN FORSBERG

Editor: RUŞEN DAĞHAN

Sound: SERDAR ÖNGÖREN

Principal Cast: ARAS BULUT İYNEMLİ, SARP AKKAYA, NİSA SOFİYA AKSONGUR, İLKER AKSUM, MESUT AKUSTA

Synopsis:

During coup d’état days Memo lives with her beloved little daughter and grandmother in an Aegean town. Memo is a shepherd with a mental deficiency but he lives happily in his small World.

In 1983 when Memo he is framed with the murder of the martial law commander’s daughter, his life is turned upside down. He’s sentenced to death penalty and he gets locked up in Seventh Ward.

There he has little chance of staying alive. The inmates treat him hatefully only to see he’s a golden hearted guy after some time. They are convinced that Memo can’t be a killer. In time everyone Memo has done right gets mobilized to save his life.

While everyone is seeking justice Memo and his daughter Ova’s only wish is to get reunited.

Memo is innocent but now he needs a miracle to be able to get back to his old life…

About Asian World Film Festival:

The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens international films from Asia submitted for the Academy Awards® and Golden Globes®

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), now in its fifth year, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of Filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India. This festival is unique in its concept as it predominantly screens films from countries within the Asian Continent that have been submitted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and to the Golden Globes for Best Foreign Language Film.

