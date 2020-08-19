AWFF Online Cinema – FINDING FARIDEH

Date and time: Friday, August 21, 2020, 12:01 am to Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:59 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($7) here.

The Asian World Film Festival is proud to present the AWFF Online Cinema! From Best of the Fest to Sneak Screening Series, we cover it all! AWFF Online Cinema screens films that you won’t be able to find it anywhere else.

Get your tickets now!

Title: FINDING FARIDEH

Dates & Times: August 21 – August 22 @ AWFF Online Cinema

Watching Platform: Asiania

You can watch it wherever you are! Around the world!

Important:

– Once you purchase the ticket to the screening, you’ll get the screening link in your email from AiKhun Entertainment

About the film: (Dir. Kourosh Ataee and Dir. Azadeh Moussavi)

Finding Farideh is about an Iranian woman named Farideh, who, adopted by a Dutch couple 40 years ago, overcomes her fears and travels to her motherland Iran for the first time in search of her birth parents. She meets three families who claim to be her real family, has a DNA test with them and discovers her Iranian identity and culture…

_____

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVALThe Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of filmmakers, strengthening ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, our festival CHAMPIONS films from over 50 countries across Asia spanning from Turkey to Japan and Russia to India and the Middle East. All films that participate in the Festival will have a unique chance to be guided through the challenging awards season, and showcased for the Motion Picture Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA.