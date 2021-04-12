Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
AWFF Online Cinema – ‘The October Cedar’
Mideast Streets
film festival
Lebanon

AWFF Online Cinema – ‘The October Cedar’

The Media Line Staff
04/12/2021

Wed, Apr 14, 2021 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($6) here.

The October Cedar (Lebanon)

Date: April 14, 2021

Time: Once you get your ticket, you can watch it anytime you want during this time frame

Location: Online Screening via Asiania Screening Platform

Note: The screening is for US only. Please use laptops or computers for the best viewing quality.

Once you get your tickets, you’ll receive your tickets in your inbox sent from both Eventbrite and AiKhun Entertainment. Please check your inbox for those emails. Your unique screening link will be sent to you.

Genre: Documentary

Duration: 58 minutes

Director: Salim Saab

Language(s): Lebanese

Subtitles: English

Producer: Salim Saab

Screenwriter: Salim Saab

Cinematographer: N/A

Editor: N/A

Sound: N/A

Principal Cast: N/A

Synopsis

On October 17, 2019, an unprecedented upheaval took place in Lebanon.

A large number of the population went down to the streets to denounce the increase in taxes, to demand more social justice but also the fall of a corrupt system.

This documentary is by no means a political analysis of the protest movement. It revisits the four first months of the revolt and gives the floor to the militants, artists, demonstrators, men, women from all ages and religions.

____

About the Asian World Film Festival:

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher Niyaz, brings the very best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from over 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and South-East Asia. The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens Oscar and Golden Globe submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language respectively. All films are showcased to members of the Motion Picture Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration. AWFF is a nonprofit organization under Aitysh USA.

www.asianworldfilmfest.org

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
