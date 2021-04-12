AWFF Online Cinema – ‘The October Cedar’

Wed, Apr 14, 2021 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($6) here.

The October Cedar (Lebanon)

Date: April 14, 2021

Time: Once you get your ticket, you can watch it anytime you want during this time frame

Location: Online Screening via Asiania Screening Platform

Note: The screening is for US only. Please use laptops or computers for the best viewing quality.

Once you get your tickets, you’ll receive your tickets in your inbox sent from both Eventbrite and AiKhun Entertainment. Please check your inbox for those emails. Your unique screening link will be sent to you.

Genre: Documentary

Duration: 58 minutes

Director: Salim Saab

Language(s): Lebanese

Subtitles: English

Producer: Salim Saab

Screenwriter: Salim Saab

Synopsis

On October 17, 2019, an unprecedented upheaval took place in Lebanon.

A large number of the population went down to the streets to denounce the increase in taxes, to demand more social justice but also the fall of a corrupt system.

This documentary is by no means a political analysis of the protest movement. It revisits the four first months of the revolt and gives the floor to the militants, artists, demonstrators, men, women from all ages and religions.

____

About the Asian World Film Festival:

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher Niyaz, brings the very best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from over 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and South-East Asia. The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens Oscar and Golden Globe submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language respectively. All films are showcased to members of the Motion Picture Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration. AWFF is a nonprofit organization under Aitysh USA.

