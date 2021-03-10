AWFF – The Hive (3/11) – Official Competition

Thu, Mar 11, 2021, 12 midnight to 11:59 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) is proud to announce 14 films in Official Competition to be spotlighted at the virtual festival taking place March 10 – 15, 2021. All films are Asian Oscar® and/or Golden Globe® submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture Foreign Language, respectively.

CHANGES ARE HAPPENING AROUND THE WORLD

BUT ONE THING REMAINS CONSISTENT

THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL CONTINUES TO CHAMPION, RECOGNIZE AND UNITE THROUGH CINEMA

WE ARE YOUR WINDOW TO ASIAN WORLD CINEMA

The Hive (Turkey)

– 2021 Golden Globe Submission from Turkey

Date: March 11, 2021

Date: March 11, 2021

Where: Asiania

Note: The screening is for US only. Please use laptops or computers for the best viewing quality.

Genre: Drama

Duration: 93 minutes

Director: Eylem Kaftan

Language(s): Turkish

Subtitles: English

Producer: Eylem Kaftan, Canol Balkaya, Mustafa Karadeniz, Meryem Uzerli

Screenwriter: Eylem Kaftan

Cinematographer: Serdar Ünlütürk

Editor: Erkan Erdem

Soundtrack Composer: Emir Ersoy

Principal Cast: Meryem Uzerli, Feyyaz Duman, Burcu Salihoglu, Sennur Nogaylat, Hakan Karsak

Synopsis:

Ayse returns to her hometown in northeastern Turkey to nurse her gravely ill mother. Before she dies, Ayse’s mother leaves Ayse her much loved beehives to manage. There are soon problems as she starts to work with the local beekeeper. Furthermore, a bear becomes a real threat to her hives and her life. Can Ayse overcome her fear of bees and even greater fear of the marauding bear? And will she save the remaining hives?

About Asian World Film Festival:

The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens international films from Asia submitted for the Academy Awards® and Golden Globes®

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), now in its fifth year, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of Filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India. This festival is unique in its concept as it predominantly screens films from countries within the Asian Continent that have been submitted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and to the Golden Globes for Best Foreign Language Film.

www.asianworldfilmfest.org