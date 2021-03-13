AWFF – The October Cedar (3/14) – Official Screening

Sun, Mar 14, 2021, 12 midnight to 11:59 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) is proud to announce 14 films in Official Competition to be spotlighted at the virtual festival taking place March 10 – 15, 2021. All films are Asian Oscar® and/or Golden Globe® submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture Foreign Language, respectively.

The October Cedar (Lebanon)

– Official Screening – US Premiere

Date: March 14, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Duration: 58 minutes

Director: Salim Saab

Language(s): Lebanese

Subtitles: English

Synopsis:

On October 17, 2019 an unprecedented upheaval took place in Lebanon.

A large number of the population went down to the streets to denounce the increase in taxes, to demand more social justice but also the fall of a corrupt system.

This documentary is by no means a political analysis of the protest movement. It revisits the four first months of the revolt and gives the floor to the militants, artists, demonstrators, men, women from all ages and religions.

____

About Asian World Film Festival:

The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens international films from Asia submitted for the Academy Awards® and Golden Globes®

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), now in its fifth year, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of Filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India. This festival is unique in its concept as it predominantly screens films from countries within the Asian Continent that have been submitted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and to the Golden Globes for Best Foreign Language Film.

www.asianworldfilmfest.org