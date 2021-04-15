Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
AWFF – The Present (April 16-17) – Official Screening
Mideast Streets
Film
Palestine

AWFF – The Present (April 16-17) – Official Screening

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2021

Fri, Apr 16, 2021 12:00 AM - Sat, Apr 17, 2021 11:59 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($6) here.

The Present (Palestine)

2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Film from Palestine

Date: April 16-17, 2021

Time: Once you get your ticket, you can watch it anytime you want during this time frame

Location: Online Screening via Asiania Screening Platform

Note: The screening is for US only. Please use laptops or computers for the best viewing quality.

Once you get your tickets, you’ll receive your tickets in your inbox sent from both Eventbrite and AiKhun Entertainment. Please check your inbox for those emails. Your unique screening link will be sent to you.

Exclusive Q&A with Farah Nabulsi & Saleh Bakri: https://awff-the-present-qa.eventbrite.com

Genre: Drama

Duration: 25 minutes

Director: Farah Nabulsi

Language(s): Arabic, English

Subtitles: English

Producer: Ossama Bawardi

Screenwriter: Farah Nabulsi, Hind Shoufani

Cinematographer: Benoît Chamaillard

Editor: Annemarie Jacir, Abdallah Sada, Hind Shoufani

Sound: Raja Dubayah

Principal Cast: Saleh Bakri, Mariam Kanj, Mariam Basha

Synopsis

On his wedding anniversary, Yusef and his young daughter set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift. Between soldiers, segregated roads and checkpoints, how easy would it be to go shopping?

____

About the Asian World Film Festival:

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher Niyaz, brings the very best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from over 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and South-East Asia. The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens Oscar and Golden Globe submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language respectively. All films are showcased to members of the Motion Picture Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA.

www.asianworldfilmfest.org

