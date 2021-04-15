AWFF – The Present (April 16-17) – Official Screening

Fri, Apr 16, 2021 12:00 AM - Sat, Apr 17, 2021 11:59 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($6) here.

The Present (Palestine)

2021 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Film from Palestine

Date: April 16-17, 2021

Time: Once you get your ticket, you can watch it anytime you want during this time frame

Location: Online Screening via Asiania Screening Platform

Note: The screening is for US only. Please use laptops or computers for the best viewing quality.

Exclusive Q&A with Farah Nabulsi & Saleh Bakri: https://awff-the-present-qa.eventbrite.com

Genre: Drama

Duration: 25 minutes

Director: Farah Nabulsi

Language(s): Arabic, English

Subtitles: English

Producer: Ossama Bawardi

Screenwriter: Farah Nabulsi, Hind Shoufani

Cinematographer: Benoît Chamaillard

Editor: Annemarie Jacir, Abdallah Sada, Hind Shoufani

Sound: Raja Dubayah

Principal Cast: Saleh Bakri, Mariam Kanj, Mariam Basha

Synopsis

On his wedding anniversary, Yusef and his young daughter set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift. Between soldiers, segregated roads and checkpoints, how easy would it be to go shopping?

About the Asian World Film Festival:

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher Niyaz, brings the very best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from over 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and South-East Asia. The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens Oscar and Golden Globe submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language respectively. All films are showcased to members of the Motion Picture Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA.

