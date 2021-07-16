Azure Geek Party

Tue, Jul 20, 2021 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: MIDTOWN, 144 Derech Menachem Begin, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, View Map

An azure event at Microsoft Reactor, Midtown, Tel-Aviv

About this event

##### Physical Event – Microsoft Reactor, Midtown, Tel-Aviv #####

After a long time and after over 100 digital sessions, we meet again – this time in a unique event – Azure is Coming Geek Party!

We will celebrate several things at the event, our return to a physical meetup, the new Reactor (Midtown) opening, and the upcoming launch of the Azure Data Center in Israel.

The event will be exciting with technical sessions and what’s next on the Microsoft Community Israel. By my side, there are the best colleagues I could ask for.

– OUTLINE –

17:30 Doors Open & Break the Ice

18:15 Welcome and Azure News by Michal Wosk and Moria Dror

18: 35 PowerShell Best Practices & Real-Life Scenario by Martin Schvartzman

19:30 Questions, Stuff, and Estimated Finish

We’ve got a lot of gifts, swags, and cool prizes for you, and of course the traditional Pizza.

– NOTES –

Location: Microsoft Reactor, Midtown, Tel-Aviv