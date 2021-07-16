Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Azure Geek Party
Mideast Streets
Tel Aviv
Microsoft
Israel

Azure Geek Party

The Media Line Staff
07/16/2021

Tue, Jul 20, 2021 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: MIDTOWN, 144 Derech Menachem Begin, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, View Map

An azure event at Microsoft Reactor, Midtown, Tel-Aviv

About this event

##### Physical Event – Microsoft Reactor, Midtown, Tel-Aviv #####

After a long time and after over 100 digital sessions, we meet again – this time in a unique event – Azure is Coming Geek Party!

We will celebrate several things at the event, our return to a physical meetup, the new Reactor (Midtown) opening, and the upcoming launch of the Azure Data Center in Israel.

The event will be exciting with technical sessions and what’s next on the Microsoft Community Israel. By my side, there are the best colleagues I could ask for.

OUTLINE

17:30 Doors Open & Break the Ice

18:15 Welcome and Azure News by Michal Wosk and Moria Dror

18: 35 PowerShell Best Practices & Real-Life Scenario by Martin Schvartzman

19:30 Questions, Stuff, and Estimated Finish

We’ve got a lot of gifts, swags, and cool prizes for you, and of course the traditional Pizza.

NOTES

Location: Microsoft Reactor, Midtown, Tel-Aviv

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.