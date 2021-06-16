Baad Baadi: Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls in the Somali Community

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 11:00 - 12:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join Women’s Inclusive Team to learn how to better support Black Somali women who are victims of domestic violence.

Baad Baadi (meaning “prevention” in Somali)

Women’s Inclusive Team (WIT) is a registered charity engaging and supporting local Black Somali women. The past year has seen the issues of gendered violence and structural racism moved to the forefront. The dearth of adequate domestic abuse services was noticed and reported on during the Covid lockdowns. The centring of racial violence and injustices underpinned the Black Lives Matter protests and the recent Home Office review into violence against women and girls all point to the responsibility of statutory and voluntary sector organisations to better meet the specific needs of minoritised communities. In Tower Hamlets’, this must mean having an awareness of, and ensuring take-up of services by its largest Black community: Somali Women and Children. Women’s Inclusive Team (WIT) would like to invite stakeholders to have an open and robust conversation about these challenges. WIT members have increasingly reported incidents of violence against women and girls in the past year. We believe it is vital that stakeholders understand the cultural nuances at play that prevent Somali women and girls from asking for and receiving the help they so desperately need. WIT has undertaken a fact-finding investigation, which includes interviews with survivors of domestic abuse, case studies and surveys, which will inform the discussion at our event. Please join this informative event if you:

Want to better support Black Somali women by making your services accessible and responsive to their needs

Are not aware of the unique challenges that Somali women face when accessing domestic abuse services

Want to hear WIT’s initial findings from our study of Somali women’s experiences of domestic abuse in Tower Hamlets Want to gain a better understanding of issues facing Black Somali women

The event will include testimonies from women with lived experience of domestic abuse and presentation of the survey results. There will be space for discussion and questions.

