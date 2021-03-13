Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Bad Dating Stories
Mideast Streets
dating
Israel
shidduchim

Bad Dating Stories

The Media Line Staff
03/13/2021

Sun, Mar 14, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

We’ve all had them. We don’t like remembering them. But they make for great conversations. Bad Dating Stories.

Join us on March 21st on Zoom to share your Bad Dating Story in small groups and together with everyone – and remember the worse the story, the better the conversation!

In this social literary gathering, you will each have a chance to share your story and listen to others, and make new friends. You might even realize your story isn’t as bad as you thought – in comparison at least.

Led by Penina Shtauber, the conversation will be concluded by a performative reading of a selected story from her short story collection, #ShidduchCrisis.

To join the Zoom meeting you need to register for the event. (Those who register will receive a link to the Zoom session via email.) The event will also be broadcast live through the Jerusalism Facebook Page. For updates and links to Penina’s work, check out the Facebook Event Page.

A little about the MC:

Penina Shtauber is the author of two short story collections reflecting her nuanced perspective on Jewish Orthodox dating and early marriage: #ShidduchCrisis and #ShalomBayis. Through guided art and writing workshops, she leads participants to find their own unique lens to tell their stories. Penina holds a BFA from Bezalel Academy of Art and Design.

To check out Penina Shtauber’s work #ShidduchCrisis, click here and to learn more about her click here.

Jerusalism

Jerusalism is an initiative to promote Israeli literature in English. Event info is regularly updated through the Jerusalism Facebook Page or the Jerusalism site. Jerusalism is currently fundraising to expand our online programming. Please visit the Jerusalism Patreon Page and consider contributing to our grassroots literary efforts. We have some big plans for future programing, and together we can make them happen! To receive regular updates about Jerusalism events, please join the Jerusalism mailing list.

Tickets — Voluntary Donation

The event is free, though we ask that if you have the means, please donate an amount of your choice when registering. The proceeds will go to Jerusalism to support their ongoing literary efforts.

How does it work?

This event will be held over ZOOM.

***The link for the event will be provided after registration.***

For those who successfully registered and cannot find the link, please check your filtered emails for a message from Jerusalism/Eventbrite.

Download and install ZOOM for desktop or mobile devices https://zoom.us/download

Please arrive 5-10mins in advance to ensure you’re connected and ready to go.

