Bake for Beirut Workshops

Select a date and get tickets here.

Join me for a series of three baking workshops to help raise funds to support Lebanon.

SEPTEMBER 4 – Session I: Cultivating Wild Yeast – Learn how to cultivate a “wild” sourdough starter using just water & flour.

This session will teach you about sourdough starter, how to cultivate it and how to use it in your baking practice. I will discuss the health benefits associated with baking with wild yeast vs. commercial yeast.

SEPTEMBER 11 – Session II: Pita Bread – Learn how to make pita (Arabic) bread from scratch using your own sourdough starter.

This session will teach you about making a dough using your own natural sourdough starter. Learn how to make pita bread and many other savory Arabic pastries.

SEPTEMBER 18 – Session III: Sourdough Country Loaf- Learn how to make a sourdough country loaf at home.

This session will walk you through all the steps of baking your own sourdough loaf in your home oven using techniques from Session I and Session II or this series.

100% OF PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO SUPPORT LEBANON

September 4, 11 and 18 2020

10am-11am (Amman + Beirut)

11am-12pm (Dubai)

4pm-5pm (Tokyo)

Thank you for joining this workshop to support Lebanon. Every small contribution will make a big difference.

Suggested donation: $90 for all three sessions. $30 for individual sessions.

100% of proceeds will be donated to:

Emergency Relief for Lebanon (ERL)

Impact Lebanon