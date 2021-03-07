Baking with Sonny’s: How to Make Challah

Starts on Sun, Mar 7, 2021, 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

Mix up your quarantine baking routine and learn how to make a classic challah loaf enriched with eggs and sweetened with honey. For a new twist, you’ll also learn variations with a garlic-onion jam and a version braided with six strands. Instructor Hannah Wolfman-Arent, a baker for Sonny’s Pizza, will share a list of ingredients, the full recipe, and a step-by-step photographed guide prior to the class. An optional Zoom session will be available from 3:00 to 3:30 pm for those who want to finish baking their risen dough in real-time.

How to make rugelach: Sunday, February 21

How to make challah: Sunday, March 7

How to make upside-down cake: Sunday, March 21

Hannah Wolfman-Arent is a baker, educator, and organizer. A DC native, she’s been working in kitchens and classrooms for 10 years and learned to bake at Willa Jean and Echo’s Pizza in New Orleans.