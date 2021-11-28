This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

BANEA Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity Workshop 2021
Mideast Streets
MENA
Diversity
inclusion
Equality

BANEA Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity Workshop 2021

The Media Line Staff
11/28/2021

Mon, 29 Nov 2021 14:00 - 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

A virtual workshop on equality, diversity and inclusivity within the BANEA organisation and its membership.

About this event

Where and what is the future of BANEA?

BANEA is excited to announce an upcoming virtual workshop on equality, diversity and inclusivity within the organisation and its membership, with panellists and discussants from the MENA region and UK institutions. All members of BANEA are welcome to attend.

The event will be a 3-hour workshop including presenters and discussants on the following themes:

  • 1) Where we are and where we need to go: the present and future of relevant initiatives in the UK
  • 2) Institutional and systemic challenges
  • 3) The potentials and limits of BANEA

Presentations will be followed by a panel discussion, and open discussion with the audience. The panel will include invited discussants and members of the BANEA subcommittee.

We look forward to seeing you there and hearing your thoughts on this important topic.

***Important Information***

Please ensure you also register your attendance on Zoom to access the link to this event, thank you.

Once you register, click the “View the Event” link in the email you receive and follow the instructions to sign up to the Zoom meeting.

You will also receive an email reminder with the link. Staff will be on hand for tech support on the day.

