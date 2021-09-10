Beach cleaning

Tue, Sep 14, 2021 4:45 PM - 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We invite you to a significant and unique event!

Almost every person who has been to the beach these past few years has come across plastic bags, bottles, lamps and many other objects that certainly do not belong there. This accumulation of garbage plays a big part in environmental damages, causes harm to many sea animals and prevents us from enjoying our journey to the beach. So let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work cleaning up the beach!

Then, as is our motto, we will head out to a fun gathering. Your ticket confirms both the volunteering and social aspect.

Your arrival to the volunteering activity is independent. Therefore, if you are arriving by car, we would appreciate it if you could update us so we can help other volunteers arrive.

Spots are limited due to space limitations, so it is necessary to register in advance.

The volunteering activities are aimed for volunteers 18-35 years of age.

Please note that while OneDay is all about “come when you want and how you want”, if you do sign up for our events we please ask that you reserve that part of your day for us.

4 days before the event you will receive a confirmation email approving your registration as long as the spots have not all been taken.

By signing up to this event I grant to OneDay Social Volunteering, its representatives and employees the right to take photographs of me. I authorize OneDay Social Volunteering, its assigns and transferees to copyright, use and publish the same in print and/or electronically. I agree that OneDay Social Volunteering may use such photographs of me with or without my name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and Web content.