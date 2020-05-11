Beach/Cliff Cleanup

Date and time: Friday, May 15, 3 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: Sidne Ali Beach, Herzliya, Israel

Quarantine is over and people are ready to start the swimming season. That’s a perfect time to show some awareness and love towards our beautiful hometown treasure.

Two years ago we made our first cleanup. More than a ton of trash was collected, including microwaves, ovens, etc.

This Friday at 3 pm we are going to meet up, share some good vibes, clean the cliff together with our hearts, have a swim, and the heroes between us will stay for a sunset jam.

EcoFreako will be there with their smoothie bike, to provide us cold smoothies and great information about reducing, and plastic-free living, so don’t forget your reusable cup. 🙂

More information available here.