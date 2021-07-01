Protecting Truth During Tension

Becoming Sustainable – How Proptech is Making the World Greener
Mideast Streets
Real Estate
technology
sustainability

Becoming Sustainable – How Proptech is Making the World Greener

The Media Line Staff
07/01/2021

Tue, Jul 6, 2021 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We’re back with our first OFFLINE event post-corona, and with a very hot topic: SUSTAINABILITY IN PROPTECH!

About this event

The real estate sector has one of the highest carbon footprints of any sector. It contributes 30% of global annual greenhouse gas emissions and consumes around 40% of the world’s energy. And in the fight against climate change and scarcity, Proptech is a weapon to help the real estate industry to become more sustainable. According to the 2020 Global Status Report for Buildings and Constructions, the “elimination of building emissions by 2050 is possible with existing technologies”

Why is it important? How technology can act as a catalyst for sustainable development of the real estate sector? We will answer these and many more questions.

Join us for a unique chance to hear three different perspectives of companies who’s activities focus on Sustainability.

Our expert speakers:

Greensoil Proptech Ventures Dana Goldman Szekely, Senior Principal

A Toronto-based VC fund, investing in technologies that digitize and decarbonize the built environment, aiming to invest at least 2/3 of its second fund in carbon reduction technologies.

Alfa Sustainable Projects – top leader sustainable consultancy – Chen Shalita, Founder & CEO

Specializes in sustainable Architecture and Projects, offering a wide range of services for design, consulting and project management. 2021 Microsoft Prestige Awards winner of “Strides in Sustainability”

Aura AirRoei Friedberg, CEO Americas

Aura Air is an all-in-one indoor air purification and quality intelligence system. Aura filters and disinfects indoor air and monitors outdoor air quality.

DrizzleXEsther Altura, Co-founder & CEO

Drizzle X is a pioneering smart water metering solution that enables significant water conservation in residential buildings that lack individual apartment meters.

Agenda:

18:30-19:00 Mingling

19:00-20:15 Guest speakers’ lectures

*This is an OFFLINE event & will be conducted in Hebrew

Register and don’t miss out!

Tuesday, July 6th / 18:30 / Polly Bar, Rothschild Blvd 60, Tel Aviv

