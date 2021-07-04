Beetroot Falafel With Tahini and Garlic Dressing Cookery Class
Starts on Fri, 9 Jul 2021 12:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Tickets (£24) here.
Learn to make beetroot and chickpea falafel with a delicious tahini dressing and pickled red onions.
About this event
This class offers a real taste of the Middle East. You’ll prepare delicious beetroot and chickpea falafel with a garlic and tahini dressing, plus a zingy radish and pickled red onion salad with chicory, rocket, feta and chillies.
What you’ll learn:
- Basic knife skills
- Basic pickling
- How to cook with Middle Eastern ingredients
Serves/Makes: 2 people/ makes 16 falafel
Duration: This class will last approximately 1 hour 30 minutes
Prepare ahead instructions: Please have all your ingredients weighed out and ready along with the equipment you’ll need.
Shopping list (serves 2)
Fruit & Veg – Prepare ahead by washing fruit & vegetables, but no need to peel and chop
- 150g raw beetroot
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 small red onion
- 75g radishes
- 1 lemon
- 1 red chicory
- ½ pack parsley
- 1 handful rocket leaves
Dairy
- 50g feta
- 4 tbsp Greek yogurt
Store cupboard
- 400g tinned chickpeas
- 50g gram flour (also known as chickpea flour)
- 50g sesame seeds
- 50g tahini
- 1 tsp clear honey
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 300g pack 4 flatbreads (e.g Crosta and Mollica)
- 6 Fragata hot peppers guindillas or jalapenos
Spices
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp sumac plus extra for serving
- ½ tsp salt
Equipment
- Mini Chopper/blender/food processor to make falafel
- Frying pan for cooking falafel
- Fish slice/spatula/tongs for turning falafel
- Chef’s knife
- Chopping board
- Sieve to drain chickpeas
- Balloon whisk for tahini sauce
- Box grater for beetroot
- Small bowl for water to wet hands
- 3 medium mixing bowls, for coating falafel, marinating onions and for salad
- 1 small bowl for the dressing
- Citrus juicer/reamer- optional
- Spoons for mixing and tasting
- Measuring jug for water
- Measuring spoons
- Baking tray
- Scissors
- Parchment
- Cling film
- Kitchen roll
- 2 serving plates
About your instructor: You’ll be led through this class with one of our experienced chefs from the Waitrose Cookery School.
- Joining a virtual experience: Our Virtual Experiences will take place via Zoom. We’d recommend using a laptop or desktop if possible to make it easier for you to take part. Two days before your Virtual Experience, we’ll send you full details on how to join.
- You’ll need to be a My John Lewis or my Waitrose member to book a ticket to this event. If you aren’t a member, it’s easy to join.
- Please note we may record this session for internal purposes.
- Please note terms and conditions apply.