Beetroot Falafel With Tahini and Garlic Dressing Cookery Class

Starts on Fri, 9 Jul 2021 12:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Learn to make beetroot and chickpea falafel with a delicious tahini dressing and pickled red onions.

About this event

This class offers a real taste of the Middle East. You’ll prepare delicious beetroot and chickpea falafel with a garlic and tahini dressing, plus a zingy radish and pickled red onion salad with chicory, rocket, feta and chillies.

What you’ll learn:

Basic knife skills

Basic pickling

How to cook with Middle Eastern ingredients

Serves/Makes: 2 people/ makes 16 falafel

Duration: This class will last approximately 1 hour 30 minutes

Prepare ahead instructions: Please have all your ingredients weighed out and ready along with the equipment you’ll need.

Shopping list (serves 2)

Fruit & Veg – Prepare ahead by washing fruit & vegetables, but no need to peel and chop

150g raw beetroot

3 cloves garlic

1 small red onion

75g radishes

1 lemon

1 red chicory

½ pack parsley

1 handful rocket leaves

Dairy

50g feta

4 tbsp Greek yogurt

Store cupboard

400g tinned chickpeas

50g gram flour (also known as chickpea flour)

50g sesame seeds

50g tahini

1 tsp clear honey

3 tbsp olive oil

300g pack 4 flatbreads (e.g Crosta and Mollica)

6 Fragata hot peppers guindillas or jalapenos

Spices

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp sumac plus extra for serving

½ tsp salt

Equipment

Mini Chopper/blender/food processor to make falafel

Frying pan for cooking falafel

Fish slice/spatula/tongs for turning falafel

Chef’s knife

Chopping board

Sieve to drain chickpeas

Balloon whisk for tahini sauce

Box grater for beetroot

Small bowl for water to wet hands

3 medium mixing bowls, for coating falafel, marinating onions and for salad

1 small bowl for the dressing

Citrus juicer/reamer- optional

Spoons for mixing and tasting

Measuring jug for water

Measuring spoons

Baking tray

Scissors

Parchment

Cling film

Kitchen roll

2 serving plates

About your instructor: You’ll be led through this class with one of our experienced chefs from the Waitrose Cookery School.