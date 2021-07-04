Protecting Truth During Tension

Beetroot Falafel With Tahini and Garlic Dressing Cookery Class
Mideast Streets
cooking
food
cuisine
chef

Beetroot Falafel With Tahini and Garlic Dressing Cookery Class

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2021

Starts on Fri, 9 Jul 2021 12:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£24) here.

Learn to make beetroot and chickpea falafel with a delicious tahini dressing and pickled red onions.

About this event

This class offers a real taste of the Middle East. You’ll prepare delicious beetroot and chickpea falafel with a garlic and tahini dressing, plus a zingy radish and pickled red onion salad with chicory, rocket, feta and chillies.

What you’ll learn:

  • Basic knife skills
  • Basic pickling
  • How to cook with Middle Eastern ingredients

Serves/Makes: 2 people/ makes 16 falafel

Duration: This class will last approximately 1 hour 30 minutes

Prepare ahead instructions: Please have all your ingredients weighed out and ready along with the equipment you’ll need.

Shopping list (serves 2)

Fruit & Veg – Prepare ahead by washing fruit & vegetables, but no need to peel and chop

  • 150g raw beetroot
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 small red onion
  • 75g radishes
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 red chicory
  • ½ pack parsley
  • 1 handful rocket leaves

Dairy

  • 50g feta
  • 4 tbsp Greek yogurt

Store cupboard

  • 400g tinned chickpeas
  • 50g gram flour (also known as chickpea flour)
  • 50g sesame seeds
  • 50g tahini
  • 1 tsp clear honey
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 300g pack 4 flatbreads (e.g Crosta and Mollica)
  • 6 Fragata hot peppers guindillas or jalapenos

Spices

  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp sumac plus extra for serving
  • ½ tsp salt

Equipment

  • Mini Chopper/blender/food processor to make falafel
  • Frying pan for cooking falafel
  • Fish slice/spatula/tongs for turning falafel
  • Chef’s knife
  • Chopping board
  • Sieve to drain chickpeas
  • Balloon whisk for tahini sauce
  • Box grater for beetroot
  • Small bowl for water to wet hands
  • 3 medium mixing bowls, for coating falafel, marinating onions and for salad
  • 1 small bowl for the dressing
  • Citrus juicer/reamer- optional
  • Spoons for mixing and tasting
  • Measuring jug for water
  • Measuring spoons
  • Baking tray
  • Scissors
  • Parchment
  • Cling film
  • Kitchen roll
  • 2 serving plates

About your instructor: You’ll be led through this class with one of our experienced chefs from the Waitrose Cookery School.

  • Joining a virtual experience: Our Virtual Experiences will take place via Zoom. We’d recommend using a laptop or desktop if possible to make it easier for you to take part. Two days before your Virtual Experience, we’ll send you full details on how to join.
  • You’ll need to be a My John Lewis or my Waitrose member to book a ticket to this event. If you aren’t a member, it’s easy to join.
  • Please note we may record this session for internal purposes.
  • Please note terms and conditions apply.

