Beginning Persian Mystical Dance and Sufi Whirling

Sat, Jan 8, 2022 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($22.85) here.

Learn the essentials of whirling meditation

Discover the power and mystery of whirling as a gateway for self-growth and spiritual enlightenment through movement, music, and meditation. Inspired by nature, ancient Iranic rituals, science, and the beautiful spiritual traditions of Sufism, join Farima to learn the essentials of whirling meditation including preparation, balance and posture, controlling dizziness, self-focus, breath work, and more. Class starts with breath work, a warm up, and progresses into Sufi whirling technique, Sema, and Semah. Iranian, Turkish, and Central Asian styling will be introduced.

Learn the basic techniques, history, and theory of sacred dances and Sufi whirling of the Silk Road. Farima’s unique teachings are based on ancient ritual techniques, science of whirling, and the sacred geometry of whirling. You will learn essentials of preparation, maintaining balance and posture, controlling dizziness, self-focus during turning, breath work, and more. Traditional sacred dance styles and group healing rituals of Iran, Turkey, and Central Asia are covered. This is a beginning level/ technique only class only. No experience necessary to begin participating. Both men and women are welcome.

Module 1: Essential techniques and breath work.

Module 2: Styling and elements of nature.

Module 3: Building speed and confidence, additional styling including hand use, and an introduction to head tossing

Each module lasts on one month and the first starts in July. Students are encouraged to complete all modules in their order before taking Advanced Persian Mystical Dance and Whirling.

Class is near San Jose, CA. If you are in the vicinity and wish to attend in person contact us at info@farimadance.com

Farima Berenji

Farima Berenji is an award winning, internationally acclaimed performing artist, choreographer, instructor, lecturer, dance ethnologist, and Sufi master specializing in classical, folkloric, and sacred dances of Persia and the Silk Road. Her training spans a lifetime of intensive collaboration and research with master artists, scholars, and spiritual teachers worldwide. She is the founder and artistic director of the Simorgh Dance Collective, a worldwide collaborative devoted to teach dance technique, interpret, illustrate, present, and perform dances of the Silk Road. Farima is the first Iranian-American woman honored to be a TEDx dance speaker and performer. Farima is a member of the International Dance Council (CID – UNESCO), UNESCO, the National Folk Organization (NFO), and Eastern Arts. http://farimadance.com