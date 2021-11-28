Behind the Scenes of Israeli Hit ‘Asylum City’ w/ actress Hani Furstenberg

Tue, Nov 30, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Behind the Scenes of Israeli Hit Show Asylum City with actress Hani Furstenberg and co-creator Liad Shoham

About this event

Asylum City, the critically acclaimed and popular Israeli series starring Israeli-American actress Hani Furstenberg, is set in the underworld of refugees and asylum seekers in Tel Aviv. Based on the bestselling novel by lawyer turned author Liad Shoham, the series follows a young police officer named Anat (played by Furstenberg) who is investigating a murder. While trying to find the assassin, she exposes a complex web of political corruption, organized crime and exploitation. Asylum City was nominated for six Israeli Academy Awards. Furstenberg and Shoham (known in Israel as the Jewish John Grisham) will be in conversation with Moment editor Sarah Breger.

This special zoominar is sponsored by MomentLive! and ChaiFlicks: The Jewish Streaming Service. Everyone registered will receive a special link in their zoom confirmation email to view the first three episodes of Asylum City prior to the event. ChaiFlicks is also offering those registered a special 30% discount off the yearly subscription rate.