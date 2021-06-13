Behind the Scenes of the Judaica Collection at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Mon, Jun 14, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join the MFA’s Judaica curator for an insider’s view of the collection and a conversation on curating global Jewish experiences.

About this event

Note: This is a 60-minute course running on Monday, 6/14/2021, @ 10am-11am PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Home to one of the largest and finest encyclopedic collections in the world, The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston has recently embarked on expanding its Judaica holdings.

A generous 2013 gift of ritual items, paintings, sculpture, ceramics, and works on paper has sparked an active acquisition process of works related to Jewish experience, history and culture across time, geography and media.

Join Simona Di Nepi, Charles and Lynn Schusterman, Curator of Judaica, for a fascinating look at the stories behind the collection.

Sponsored by the Soraya Sarah Nazarian Program in Fine Arts.