Thu, Apr 15, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join comedian Benji Lovitt as he leads the audience through an entertaining historical journey.

About this Event

BENJI LOVITT: YOM HA’ATZMAUT “ISRAELI HISTORY THROUGH COMEDY!”

Thursday, April 15 at 8:00 PM

Celebrate Israel Independence Day on Zoom with Comedian Benji Lovitt who uses film and TV clips to track some of the most transformative events in Israeli history with his lens of humor. His unique and hilarious observations can’t be missed!

Co-Sponsored by the TRS Music and Performing Arts and Israel Committees. Brought to you through the Goldring Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Living.

The Zoom link will be sent out within 48 hours of the event.

Cost: Free

Questions: Cantor Michael Shochet at mshochet@templerodefshalom.org