Best of NYADIFF 2021 Presents: A Son (Un Fils)

Fri, Jan 14, 2022 9:00 AM - Mon, Jan 17, 2022 12:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (UTC-7)

The Best of NYADIFF 2021 will take place between Friday, January 14 – Monday, January 17, 2022

An intense family drama starring French-Tunisian actor Sami Bouajila, winner of the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor, Venice Film Festival 2019 and winner of the César Awards, France for Best Actor in 2021.

11-year-old Aziz needs a liver transplant after being seriously injured during a terrorist ambush while on holiday in 2011. At the hospital, a family secret will be revealed.

A drama that expertly captures complex human emotions within their socio-cultural, historical and political context. ~ Hollywood Reporter

Not many debuting directors are able to bring subtlety and depth to a heart-rending subject, which is just one reason why Mehdi M. Barsaoui’s superb “A Son” deserves significant attention. ~ Variety