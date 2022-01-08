The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Best of NYADIFF 2021 Presents: A Son (Un Fils)
Mideast Streets
film festival
Film
Tunisia

Best of NYADIFF 2021 Presents: A Son (Un Fils)

The Media Line Staff
01/08/2022

Fri, Jan 14, 2022 9:00 AM - Mon, Jan 17, 2022 12:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($13.63) here.

The Best of NYADIFF 2021 will take place between Friday, January 14 – Monday, January 17, 2022

About this event

Tickets for this event are available on https://bestof2021.eventive.org/films

An intense family drama starring French-Tunisian actor Sami Bouajila, winner of the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor, Venice Film Festival 2019 and winner of the César Awards, France for Best Actor in 2021.

11-year-old Aziz needs a liver transplant after being seriously injured during a terrorist ambush while on holiday in 2011. At the hospital, a family secret will be revealed.

A drama that expertly captures complex human emotions within their socio-cultural, historical and political context. ~ Hollywood Reporter

Not many debuting directors are able to bring subtlety and depth to a heart-rending subject, which is just one reason why Mehdi M. Barsaoui’s superb “A Son” deserves significant attention. ~ Variety

