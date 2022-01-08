Best of NYADIFF 2021 Presents: A Son (Un Fils)
Fri, Jan 14, 2022 9:00 AM - Mon, Jan 17, 2022 12:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (UTC-7)
Tickets ($13.63) here.
The Best of NYADIFF 2021 will take place between Friday, January 14 – Monday, January 17, 2022
About this event
Tickets for this event are available on https://bestof2021.eventive.org/films
An intense family drama starring French-Tunisian actor Sami Bouajila, winner of the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor, Venice Film Festival 2019 and winner of the César Awards, France for Best Actor in 2021.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions:
11-year-old Aziz needs a liver transplant after being seriously injured during a terrorist ambush while on holiday in 2011. At the hospital, a family secret will be revealed.
A drama that expertly captures complex human emotions within their socio-cultural, historical and political context. ~ Hollywood Reporter
Not many debuting directors are able to bring subtlety and depth to a heart-rending subject, which is just one reason why Mehdi M. Barsaoui’s superb “A Son” deserves significant attention. ~ Variety