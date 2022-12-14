Donate
Bethlehem and Hebron Virtual Tour

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2022

Wednesday, December 14 · 3 - 4pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Discover two of the most important cities in the history of religions.

Time is listed as Eastern Time (US/New York)

Language: English

Live stream event from Bethlehem, hosted by Ramzi A.: Graduated Licensed Tour Guide with 12 years of experience.

Summary

  • Bethlehem
  • Hebron
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

Description

Driving into the city of Bethlehem, we will visit the old city, the church of the Nativitywhere Jesus was born, the mosque of Omar, the manger square, the Shepherd’s field where the angel announced the Shepherds about Jesus Birth.

We will drive south to Hebron city to see the tombs of the Patriarchs which are shared between the Muslims and the Jews, Ibrahimi mosque (the cave of the Patriarchs).

This site is the 2nd holiest place in Judaism and the 4th for muslims.

