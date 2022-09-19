The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Bethlehem and Hebron Virtual Tour
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Bethlehem
West Bank
Hebron

Bethlehem and Hebron Virtual Tour

The Media Line Staff
09/19/2022

Wed, Sep 21, 2022 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Discover two of the most important cities in the history of religions.

About this event

Build this project with us:

Our Tours are FREE TO JOIN

the Event is TIP-SUPPORTED (read below)

Time is listed as Eastern Time (US/New York)

Check here your local time

Language: English

Live stream event from Bethlehem, hosted by Ramzi A.: Graduated Licensed Tour Guide with 12 years of experience.

Summary

  • Bethlehem
  • Hebron
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

Description

Driving into the city of Bethlehem, we will visit the old city, the church of the Nativity where Jesus was born, the mosque of Omar, the manger square, the Shepherd’s field where the angel announced the Shepherds about Jesus Birth.

We will drive south to Hebron city to see the tombs of the Patriarchs which are shared between the Muslims and the Jews, Ibrahimi mosque (the cave of the Patriarchs).

This site is the 2nd holiest place in Judaism and the 4th for muslims.

Special Instructions and Requirements

  • PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone
  • Stable internet connection
  • This experience will use Zoom

PLEASE NOTE: since is a Free Event with high demand, if you don't connect on first 10 mins from tour start, we reserve the rights to assign your reserved seat to someone else

Read Carefully Our TOS here: https://worldvirtualtours.online/terms.html

You can TIP Ramzi here: https://worldvirtualtours.online/tiptheguide.html?guide=Ramzi

