Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Between War and Peace: Implications of the Afghan Peace Deal
Mideast Streets
Afghanistan
Taliban
Doha agreement
NATO

Between War and Peace: Implications of the Afghan Peace Deal

The Media Line Staff
04/21/2021

Thu, Apr 22, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

A discussion on the fragile trajectory of peace in Afghanistan and the Doha Agreement Peace Deal, hosted by the NATO Association of Canada.

About this Event

On April 22th, 2021, the NATO Association of Canada is proud to host a discussion on the fragile trajectory of peace in Afghanistan. Our experts Kathy Gannon and Kamran Bokhari will examine the implications of the Afghan peace deal on the country’s tense political landscape. Two veteran observers of the region, Kathy and Kamran will help us understand the complex, multi-faceted conflict that has ravaged the country for over a decade.

Meet our Speakers

Kathy Gannon serves as news director for Pakistan and Afghanistan for The Associated Press. She has covered the region for the AP as a correspondent and bureau chief since 1988, a period that spans the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Afghanistan, the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, the bitter Afghan civil war between Islamic factions and the rise and fall of the Taliban. Gannon was the only Western journalist allowed in Kabul by the Taliban in the weeks preceding the 2001 U.S.-British offensive in Afghanistan. In addition to her coverage of South Central Asia, she has covered the Middle East, including the 2006 Israeli war against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and war in northern Iraq.

In April 2014 Gannon was seriously wounded ̶ hit by seven bullets ̶ while covering preparations for Afghan national elections when an Afghan police officer opened fire on the car in which she was riding. Her colleague and close friend, AP photographer Anja Niedringhaus, was killed in the attack. She underwent 18 surgeries and returned to Afghanistan and Pakistan where she has explored sexual abuse in Islamic madrassas, took a deep dive into honor killings, that kill more than a thousand women each year at the hands of their family members, followed the Taliban’s sweep through Afghanistan, Parliamentary and again was in Afghanistan to cover another presidential election, this one in 2019.

A native of Timmins, Ontario, she was the city editor at the Kelowna Courier in British Columbia and worked at several Canadian newspapers before her career took her overseas. She has lived in Israel, Japan, Pakistan and Afghanistan. She has received two honorary doctorates from Northern Canada universities and is the recipient of numerous awards, including:

  • International Women’s Media Foundation Courage In Journalism Award;
  • Overseas Press Club Award for best newspaper or wire service reporting from abroad;
  • Committee to Protect Journalists Burton Benjamin Memorial Award;
  • John Peter and Anna Catherine Zenger Freedom of the Press Award from the University of Arizona School of Journalism;
  • Grady College McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage from the University of Georgia;
  • James Foley Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications;
  • Canadian Journalists for Free Expression Tara Singh Hayer Memorial Award;
  • Edward R. Murrow Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations;
  • National Newspaper Awards Governors’ Award;
  • AP Oliver S. Gramling Award in Journalism;

In 2005 Gannon authored “I is for Infidel: From Holy War to Holy Terror, 18 Years Inside Afghanistan,” an examination of the Taliban and post-Taliban period, published by PublicAffairs.

Dr. Kamran Bokhari is Director of Analytical Development at the Newlines Institute for Strategy & Policy in Washington. Bokhari is also a national security and foreign policy specialist at the University of Ottawa’s Professional Development Institute. Bokhari has also served as the Central Asia Studies Course Coordinator at U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute. He was a Fellow with the Program on Extremism at George Washington University (2016-18). Bokhari has also been a Senior Consultant with The World Bank since 2009.

He has over fifteen years of experience in the private sector intelligence space during which he provided intellectual leadership in the publishing of cutting-edge geopolitical analysis & forecasts. Bokhari is the author of Political Islam in the Age of Democratization (Palgrave Macmillan, 2013). Bokhari has briefed the U.S., Canadian & UK government agencies, published thousands of analytical/theoretical/op-ed articles, presented papers in international academic/policy forums and given hundreds of interviews to leading global media organizations. Bokhari earned his PhD from the University of Westminster for his dissertation ‘Moderations Among Salafists & Jihadists’.

Hans G. Bathija is the President of BathijaTan, a strategy & risk consulting firm. He was born in Hampstead, England and is a graduate of Glendon College, York University, where he graduated with a degree in Political Science. The son of a refugee, he draws his origins from Central Asia’s Hindu ‘hundi’ bankers from Shikarpur, Sindh, who provided financial services to Afghanistan’s Durrani Empire. Mr Bathija was elected a Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society for his research into the Shikarpuri banking network. He presently serves as Vice President of the British Canadian Chamber of Trade & Commerce and a Freeman of The Worshipful Company of International Bankers.

He also serves as Foreign Student Liaison with Canadian Forces College and is a member of Chatham House, the Royal United Services Institute, the Royal Canadian Military Institute and Director of the NATO Association of Canada.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.