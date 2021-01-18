This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Biden and Iran: Containment or Negotiation
Mideast Streets
Biden administration
Iran
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Iran nuclear agreement

Biden and Iran: Containment or Negotiation

The Media Line Staff
01/18/2021

Wed, Jan 20, 2021, 6:30 to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Our guest will be Dr. Ramin Jahanbegloo, the Executive Director of the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Nonviolence and Peace Studies and the Vice-Dean of the School of Law at Jindal Global University- Delhi-India. He has authored 29 books in five languages on a wide range of topics, including Civil Society and Democracy in Iran (2011), Democracy in Iran (2013), The Global Gandhi (2018), The Revolution of Values: The Moral and Political Philosophy of Martin Luther King Jr. (2018), Albert Camus: The Unheroic Hero of Our Time (Routledge 2020), The Courage to Exist: A Philosophy of Life and Death in the Age of Coronavirus, Nonviolent Resistance as a Philosophy of Life (Bloomsbury 2021), and Gandhi and Peace (Routledge 2021). He received his B.A. and M.A. in Philosophy, History and Political Science and later his Ph.D. in Philosophy from the Sorbonne University. In 1993 he taught at the Academy of Philosophy in Tehran. He has been a researcher at the French Institute for Iranian Studies and a fellow at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Harvard University. Dr. Jahanbegloo taught in the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto from 1997 to 2001. He later served as the head of the Department of Contemporary Studies of the Cultural Research Centre in Tehran and, in 2006-07, was Rajni Kothari Professor of Democracy at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in New Delhi, India.

