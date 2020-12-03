BIDEN IN ARABIA: Outlook for US-Saudi Relations
Tue, Dec 8, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM EST
What will change under the Biden Administration, what remains in the wake of President Trump, what are consistent themes and constraints?
CONFIRMED PANELISTS
- Ali AlAhmed – Executive Director, Institute for Gulf Affairs
- Sari Bashi – Foreign Policy and Advocacy Consultant, DAWN: Democracy for the Arab World Now
- Thomas W. Lippman – Non-Resident Scholar, Middle East Institute, author of Inside the Mirage: America’s Fragile Partnership with Saudi Arabia (2004) and Saudi Arabia on the Edge: The Uncertain Future of an American Ally (2011)
- Danielle Pletka – Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute, author most recently of Seven Pillars: What Really Causes Instability in the Middle East (2019)
MODERATOR
Martin Smith – Producer, PBS Frontline, Emmy Award-winning war reporter and investigative journalist
Cosponsored by Institute for Gulf Affairs and DAWN: Democracy for the Arab World Now.