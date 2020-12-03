You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
BIDEN IN ARABIA: Outlook for US-Saudi Relations
Mideast Streets
Joe Biden
Saudi Arabia

BIDEN IN ARABIA: Outlook for US-Saudi Relations

The Media Line Staff
12/03/2020

Tue, Dec 8, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM EST

Register here.

What will change under the Biden Administration, what remains in the wake of President Trump, what are consistent themes and constraints?

CONFIRMED PANELISTS

  • Ali AlAhmed – Executive Director, Institute for Gulf Affairs
  • Sari Bashi – Foreign Policy and Advocacy Consultant, DAWN: Democracy for the Arab World Now
  • Thomas W. Lippman – Non-Resident Scholar, Middle East Institute, author of Inside the Mirage: America’s Fragile Partnership with Saudi Arabia (2004) and Saudi Arabia on the Edge: The Uncertain Future of an American Ally (2011)
  • Danielle Pletka – Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute, author most recently of Seven Pillars: What Really Causes Instability in the Middle East (2019)

MODERATOR

Martin Smith – Producer, PBS Frontline, Emmy Award-winning war reporter and investigative journalist

Cosponsored by Institute for Gulf Affairs and DAWN: Democracy for the Arab World Now.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.